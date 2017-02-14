The highly-talked about fight in recent times between boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion "The Notorious" Conor McGregor may finally be coming true. The two camps are said to have reached a multi-million dollar deal for the fight to happen.

In the recent past, both Mayweather and McGregor have been vocal about their eagerness to fight one another. Though the fight has not been finalised fully, it could be announced next week.

The MMS fighter also got his boxing licence late last year, which fuelled the chances of Mayweather vs McGregor mega fight, and it could be another bout of the century for the American, who has been part of some million dollar clashes.

"Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn't officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks," the Irish Sun quoted a source from McGregor's Straight Blast Gym as saying.

If we connect the dots related to the recent incidents, the fight seems to be closer than ever as the MMA fighter had to make some last minute plans and cancel an event in Ireland to head over to Las Vegas.

However, there are still some hurdles as McGergor has a contract with UFC and it remains to be seen if president Dana White also gives the green signal for the fight, which is expected to be a mammoth encounter.

When talks about the possible fight were initially taking place, White had given the fighters the option of $25 million each and also a part of the pay-per view, and the American rejected that stating he wants $100 million. It remains to be seen how White will respond if the fight is finalised in the coming weeks.