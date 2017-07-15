India's online retail giant Flipkart announced on Friday that it sold as many as one lakh units of the new Moto E4 Plus within 24 hours of its sale. Motorola launched the much awaited handset in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 12.

According to Flipkart, approximately 1.5 lakh customers visited the Moto E4 Plus product page in the first hour of the sale going live. Consumers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar topped the sales numbers, together accounting for 12 percent of the overall purchases, Flipkart said.

The retailer also said that it sold more than 580 units of the Moto E4 Plus per minute for the first one hour. The Moto E4 Plus went on sale on Flipkart for Rs. 9,999 with many deals and discounts.

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in India in an effort to extend the "Moto E4" series in the South Asian country. Both the handsets incorporate several upgrades over the Moto E3 Power, including a metal-clad body, Moto display and a home button which doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 13MP rear camera with single-LED flash support and a 5MP front camera with "Party flash." The phone is powered by MediaTek (MTK6737) quad-core 1.3GHz quad-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage.

The most important feature of the Moto E4 Plus is its massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Although the Moto E4 is also powered by the same MediaTek processor, it sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD screen with 2.5D cover glass, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It also has a smaller 2,800mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP snapper at the front.