Flipkart has started off its year-end sale campaign with the December-edition of the "Big Shopping Days" sale. The sale is every smartphone buyer's dream, but if you're looking to buy some new headphones or your first DSLR, you might as well do it right now.

We've compiled a list of the 10 best gadget and accessory deals that you could grab during the sale period, to make life a little easier.

The three-day sale starts December 7 and will run till December 9.

JBL T259SI Wired Headphone (Over the Ear) for Rs 699

MRP: Rs 2,499

Regular price: Rs 899

JBL's T259SI are compatible with most smartphones with 3.5mm audio jack ports and offer good noise cancellation and enhanced bass. They are lightweight and have a comfortable build and can be worn for extended time without straining your ears.

Apart from the Rs 200 discount Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent Instant discount for SBI Credit Card Holders (effective price Rs 629), and 5 percent discount for those who have Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards.

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera with Single Lens + 16GB SD Card for Rs 24,490

MRP: Rs 31,995

The Canon EOS 1300D comes with an 18MP CMOS sensor with nine-point autofocus and supports Wi-Fi and NFC. The DSLR camera comes bundled with a 16GB SD card along with a free camera bag.

You could also avail No Cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv starting from Rs 4,082 x 6 months and Rs 8,164 x 3 months. Additionally, SBI Credit Card Holders get an instant 10 percent discount.

Fossil Q Wander Silver Smartwatch for Rs 9,995 (Limited Stock)

Discount: Flat Rs 10,000

Regular Price: Rs 19,995

Fossil Q Wander smartwatch Silver Metal Strap model comes with Bluetooth support and calling function. Along with that it is water resistant and also doubles up as a fitness tracker.

Flipkart is also offering 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards and 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards.

Motorola Pulse 2 Headset with Mic (Over the Ear) for Rs 599

Regular Price: Rs 1,599

Discount: 62 percent

Motorola Pulse 2 come with rotatable earcups and employ 36-mm speaker drivers which provide a rich and powerful bass. The headphones also offer good noise cancellation and come with an in-line microphone for making and receiving calls.

ANT VR Smart Glasses for Rs 399

MRP: Rs 1,299

Regular Price: Rs 999

The ANT VR is among the cheapest virtual reality (VR) headset available in the market. They were originally designed for Lenovo K4 Note but can be used with any smartphone with screen size ranging from 4.5-inch to 6-inch.

boAt Stone 200 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for Rs 1,044

MRP: 2,490

Among the highest rated portable Bluetooth speakers on Flipkart, the boat Stone 200 is a beautifully designed ultra-portable speaker. It packs a 1500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and has a 10W speaker for a louder audio. It offers audio range up to 30 feet and can last 8 hours of continuous playback. The boat Stone 200 also comes with a built-in microphone for hands free calls and recording audio.

Additional 10 percent discount with SBI cards and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards

JBL Flip II Black Edition Portable Bluetooth Mobile/Tablet Speaker for Rs 3,999

MRP: Rs 7,990

JBL Flip II packs two 6W RMS speakers with dual 40-mm drivers and a bass port for loud music and powerful bass.

The Flip II is equipped with JBL's SoundClear echo and noise cancellation technology which provides clearer and high definition audio.

Adata HV620 2.5 inch 1 TB External Hard Drive for Rs 2,999

MRP: Rs 6,999

Regular Price: Rs 3,399

The Adata 1 TB hard drive could come in handy since the coming year is going to be so much full of memories, songs and movies that you wouldn't want to run out of storage.

It uses USB 3.0 technology, offers 90MBps transfer speed and weighs 165 grams. Plus, if you are an SBI credit card holder you get an extra 10 percent discount.

Flipkart SmartBuy 2A Fast Charger with Charge & Sync USB Cable for Rs 299

Regular Price: Rs 499

Flipkart SmartBuy 2A Fast Charger comes with 5V/2A charging support and makes for a good replacement for your broken or stolen charger.

Rock ITP-105 10,000mAh Power Bank for Rs 399

MRP: 1,799

Regular Price: Rs 699

When it comes to power banks there are several options from manufacturers like Philips, Syska, Intex and Mi, but the Rock ITP – 105 is among the cheapest 10000mAh power banks around at Rs 399, it couldn't get any better.

The Power bank supports 5V/2A output and USB Type C connectivity.

Note: You get what you pay for, but all the above products are highly rated and recommended on Flipkart.