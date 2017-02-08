Grodd is back in Season 3 episode 13 of The Flash. The episode titled Attack on Gorilla City will see Barry and team visiting Earth 2 and being captured by Grodd. But this time the gorilla wants to team up with the speedster to stop the villainous leader of Gorilla City.

Grodd will be featured in two episodes and viewers will also meet Solovar (voiced by Keith David), who is the leader of Gorilla City.

The episode will begin with Jesse travelling from Earth-2 to Earth-1 to inform that her father has been kidnapped. This is what prompts Team Flash to head to Earth-2 Gorilla City in a bid to save Harry. However, things don't go as planned and they are soon abducted by Grodd's team.

The last we saw Grodd was in Season 2 when he was exiled to Earth-2. The gorilla is a formidable opponent to Team Flash, thanks to his super strength and telepathic ability and it is currently unknown what problems Grodd will create for Barry and team. But plot rumours indicate that Barry will form an alliance with either Grodd or Solovar.

The synopsis for Attack on Gorilla City reads: "When Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) informs the team that her father (Tom Cavanagh) has been abducted, Barry (Grant Gustin), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Julian (Tom Felton) voyage to Earth-2 on a rescue mission to save Harry from Gorilla City. As they trek through the forest, Barry and the team are immediately captured and brought to Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov). Grodd tells them he needs their help to stop Solovar (voiced by Keith David), the leader of Gorilla City, as Solovar wants to invade Earth-1."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see, Jesse and Kid Flash hit the streets of Earth 1 to stop a metahuman that can control gravity. They will be guided by H.R. and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) from S.T.A.R. Labs.

The Flash airs Tuesdays on the CW.