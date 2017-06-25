Life seems to be unfair when an adorable little (ok, huge) dog is named the World's Ugliest Dog. About 13 dogs turned up for a bizarre competition that lines up ugliest dogs for the title of World's Ugliest Dog won by the three-and-a-half-year-old Neapolitan mastiff.

Meet Martha, the so-called ugliest dog, who looks like a real life Droopy from the popular kids cartoon Tom and Jerry. The huge homely mastiff won the title at the contest hosted in Sonoma-Marin Fair, California, over the weekend.

According to Associate Press, Martha is one lazy and gassy dog with remarkable expansive cheeks which flap like a pair of wings when she shakes her head. When the judges found she was a train wreck, one person even went on to describe her as "so ugly she's beautiful", The New York Times reported.

While the pictures show how adorable she is, there are a few things you need to know about the World's Ugliest Dog:

1) She weighs about 125 pounds and beat a group of old, tiny and hairless canines for the title.

2) She is handled by Shirley Zindler, the founder of the Dogwood Animal Rescue Project, an animal fostering group.

3) Martha was like one of those thousands of neglected large-breed dogs. She has undergone two eye surgeries and stomach surgery. Post-surgery, Martha's eyes remained red and droopy, and she is blind in one eye.

4) Describing her first meet with the dog, Janet Palma, a Dogwood member said. "Her huge feet, the baggy skin on her legs, the floppy skin over her eyes. She's just darling," NY Times reported.

5) Martha snores so loud that no one can sleep in the same room.

Bonus: When the announcer of the competition asked Zindler, "Does Martha know she's that ugly?" she replied, "No, Martha thinks she's beautiful. We tell her every day."