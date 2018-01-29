Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been upfront when it comes to fitness. We have all seen how the actress shed her post-pregnancy weight and got into shape. And now it looks like the doting mother wants her 1-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan to follow her footsteps as she has already enrolled her little bundle of joy in a kids fitness centre in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: When papa Saif Ali Khan found his son Taimur like a drunk baby

Taimur, who was accompanied by his nanny, was spotted outside a fitness centre in Bandra on January 28 after completing his session at the gym. The little munchkin, as always, was looking very happy and it seems he loves the activities there.

The fitness centre reportedly offers extraordinary weekly programs which include dance, gymnastics, sports, music and many other activities to help children develop and grow physically, mentally and emotionally.

In December 2018, a video surfaced on social media showing Kareena having a ball training with Taimur at a kids fitness centre during Tusshar Kapoor's 2-year-old son Laksshya's Christmas party.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan hits back at journalist when asked about his son Taimur

Born with a golden spoon, there is no doubt that the little prince of Pataudi will surely have an extraordinary life as compared to other kids.

''He has innocence in his eyes, there is nothing pretentious, but yes I am worried about him. I and Kareena have already discussed the stardom he already has around him and we have decided to send him to a nice boarding school in England. It will hopefully do the trick. It has done for everybody in the family," Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying in an interview with Film Companion.

Saif and Kareena have never tried to hide Taimur from the paparazzi, who are always on the lookout for the little one and click his pictures whenever he steps out with his parents.

The couple, however, wants to give Taimur the same upbringing as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan — children of Saif from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.