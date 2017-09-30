Just two days into the introduction of new rule changes in cricket, an Australian has become the first player to be penalised under "mock fielding" regulation.

Queensland fielder Marnus Labuschagne now owns the dubious distinction of being handed five penalty runs under the rule "Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman".

During Queensland-Cricket Australia XI match in the JLT One-Day Cup in Brisbane on Friday (September 29), Labuschagne faked a throw and the on-field umpires acted against him.

Labuschagne drived to field a ball but missed. However he tried to distract the batsmen by faking a throw even as the ball had passed him. The fielder raised his hand indicating his apology but that could not save him from penalty.

The batsmen took a single and later umpires consulted and Paul Wilson signalled five penalty runs. The incident was reported by Cricket Australia's (CA) website.

According to the new law (41.5 - Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman), "It is unfair to try and deceive the batsman after he/she has received the ball. Examples such as mock fielding, or any other action that is designed to deceive the batting side are now able to be penalised".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced certain rule changes from Thursday (September 28).

One of the major changes is the rule which allows umpires to send off players for serious misconduct on the field. There is now restriction on bat sizes as well.

The ongoing India-Australia ODI series is not played under new rules as it started before September 28. The five-match rubber ends tomorrow (October 1) in Nagpur. India have won the series with a 3-1 lead. The ODIs will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals from October 7.