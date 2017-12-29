The first song from Kunchakko Boban's upcoming comedy, Shikkari Shambhu is released online. The actor, who is all set the kick start his new year with back-to-back releases of some promising titles, is seen romancing Shivada in the melodious number.

The movie is touted to be a romcom and the song titled "Mazha" features the lead pair, Kunchakko Boban and Shivada, romancing with rain as their backdrop.

Haricharan and Roshni Suresh rendered their voices for this soulful melody, while Sreejith Edavana composed the lyrics that were penned by Santhosh Varma.

With Shikkari Shambhu, Kunchakko Boban reunites with his "Ordinary" director, Sugeeth. The movie is Sugeeth's fourth collaboration with his most trusted hero, Chakkochan. Their previous Mollywood outings together — Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhura Naranga — struck a chord with the viewers.

Sugeeth, whose debut feature, Ordinary, which became one of the biggest hits in Kunchakko Boban's career graph, placed itself in top position on the hit charts in 2012. The movie also inaugurated the most celebrated onscreen bromance between Kunchakko Boban and Biju Menon.

On the other hand, Kunchakko Boban leaves a rocking year behind with three movies to his credit. When Take Off earned him critical and commercial rewards alike, movies like Ramante Eden Thottam and Varnyathil Aashanka cemented his reputation as the actor with a minimum guarantee in the Malayalam industry.

He has some interesting projects lined up for the coming year too.

The trailer of his next movie, Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, released online a couple of days ago to rave reviews and curious reactions. The movie brings together the ace filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon and Kunchakko Boban after the surprisingly weird Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi.

Shikkari Shambhu is written by Nishad Koya, who is one of Sugeeth's regular collaborators. The movie has Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Alphonsa, Hareesh, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Johny Antony play other prominent roles.

The title of the movie is borrowed from the cult cartoon character, Shikkari Shambhu, who is notorious for generating laughter from the comedy of errors.

S K Lawrence is the producer of the movie and the banner is Angel Maria Cinemas. Shikkari Shambhu will hit theatres as an early bird in January 2018.