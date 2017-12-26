Television diva Sanaya Irani, who is set to make her debut in digital space with Beyond Originals' web series Vodka Shots, has unveiled the first look of the series.

In the teaser poster, Sanaya can be seen holding a glass and looks perplexed. Going by the poster, it definitely looks intriguing. Sanaya is playing the lead role of Keya Sharma in the web series.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal vacationing in Italy and you can't miss the amazing pictures

It was reported earlier that the shoot for the series was going on and the first teaser would be out sometime next month.

Fans of the gorgeous actress will surely be excited to see her back on screen.

Meanwhile, Sanaya, who was last seen on Nach Baliye 8, was in news for a couple of TV shows, which unfortunately never took off. While one was Rab Se Manga Tuje, the other one was Meenu Mausi alongside Harshad Arora.

Sanaya rose to overnight stardom with her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? opposite Barun Sobti.

With digital space becoming the new trend in India, more and more television and Bollywood celebrities are opting for web series, which are finite ones, rather than TV shows.

Kushal Tandon, who played the lead role in Beyhadh, Nia Sharma of Jamai Raja fame, Mukti Mohan, Shama Sikander, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Rajkummar Rao, Nirmrat Kaur and others have ventured into the digital space recently. There are also reports that Mouni Roy will make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.