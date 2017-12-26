The first major iOS jailbreak tool to be released ever since iOS 10.2 was jailbroken in January has just landed, and it breaks the codes of none other than the iOS 11.

The jailbreak, dubbed LiberiOS, has been released by Jonathan Levin, the developer behind the LiberTV jailbreak for tvOS. The new semi-untethered jailbreak tool supports iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, other 64-bit iPhones, iPad and iPod touches running on all iOS 11.0 versions, all the way up to iOS 11.1.2.

Users, however, need to know that Cydia and Cydia Substrate are currently not working properly, mainly due to the fact that they haven't been updated yet with full iOS 11 compatibility.

Jay Freeman Saurik, who is referred to by many as the Godfather of iOS jailbreaking community, recently confirmed that he was working on Cydia support for the iOS 11.0-11.1.2 jailbreak. Therefore, it's safe to assume that it's just a matter of time before Saurik makes Cydia usable on LiberiOS.

Here's what Saurik said on a Reddit thread last week:

I never made 'millions' and I currently lose a lot of money each month on Cydia. I now have a 'day job' where I spend a bunch of my earnings to pay for it (which I then have to balance with Cydia work). I am working on the iOS 11 updates even so, because despite people like you always trying to dispell people from thanking me for my efforts, I have managed to maintain my passion for the concept of jailbreaking as I truly believe in the concept.

Here're a few things that users should know before trying out the new LiberiOS jailbreak tool:

1. The jailbreak will work on all 64-bit devices running iOS 11.0 through to iOS 11.1.2.

2. It won't work on any devices running anything pre-iOS 11.0 or after iOS 11.1.2.

3. It supports iPhone 5s, SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, all 64-bit iPads and the 6th-gen iPod touch.

In June, a group of security researchers demonstrated a functional jailbreak for iOS 11 beta 2 and iOS 10.3.2 at a mobile security conference in Shanghai, China in June.

Since developers were able to compromise an iOS 11 beta, it was assumed at that time that a fully-developed iOS 11 jailbreak could also be released in days to come.