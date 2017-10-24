The trailer of Kapil Sharma's next movie Firangi was released on Tuesday. The trailer launch event was attended by the film's cast including Kapil, who made some interesting statements on the occasion.

Kapil spoke about his fight with Sunil Grover but denied having thrown a shoe at him. It was reported that Kapil had misbehaved with Sunil in a flight, and had thrown a shoe also at him.

But the comedian has a different story to tell. Kapil said that he felt bad when the members of The Kapil Sharma Show did not deny the shoe throwing news. He also said that he is willing to reunite with Sunil for a show.

Kapil even spoke about the incident when Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's cancelled promotions of JHMS on his show. It was reported that SRK and his team were miffed with the host for cancelling the shoot at the last moment.

But Kapil said that he was unwell and even Shah Rukh advised him to rest. Kapil added that during the tough phase, he took to drinking.

Read the statements made by Kapil at the trailer launch of Firangi, as reported by Pinkvilla:

"I never really had a fight with him, I love him a lot."

"I felt bad when The KapilSharma Show members didn't deny the shoe throwing rumours."

"Sunil Grover got angry because I shouted at someone in the flight."

"I wanted to launch the trailer in the presence of Sunil Grover but he is in Canada for a show."

"I hope Sunil and I can do a show together once again, but he is busy in Canada with his new show."

"Shah Rukh sir came to meet me after I cancelled the shoot since I was unwell and he asked me to take a break since I wasn't well."

"I took a break from the show and locked myself up and began drinking very heavily."