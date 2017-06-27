Why don't people in Chennai speak Hindi? This question has been bothering every north Indian who set foot in the capital of Tamil Nadu. The state, which is known to proudly boast its Tamil culture, has been criticised for not making the effort to learn and speak Hindi.

Let stand comedian Aravind SA break this to you; people in Chennai do know Hindi and they do not speak the language only because of two reasons – Chennai Express and the Lungi Song.

The Chennai-based comedian, featured by Amazon presentation video, took to stage to break down the simple reason why Chennaiites don't talk Hindi.

Breaking down the song line by line, the stand-up comedian says that lyrics of Lungi Dance do not show the actual picture of the city. "Mucho ko thoda round ghumake," he recites the song and clarifies that the makers got confused between Rajnikanth and Raj Kiran. "In no movie of his has Ranjikanth round his mucho (moustache)," he reveals.

He then criticises the line: "Coconut mein lassi milake," saying that Kerala is known for coconut whereas lassi is known to be a Punjabi delicacy, then how on earth the coconut lassi can be a Chennai thing, he questions.

There are some punch dialogues that are guaranteed to tickle your funny bones. And there are definitely a few lines that will make every Chennaiite go "yaasss!"

The video was posted by the comedian on his Facebook wall on Sunday and it garnered almost four lakh views within 24 hours. The comments section has been raving about his performance.

