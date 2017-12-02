Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 saw a lot of celebrities at their best on the red carpet. Here's our list of Best and Worst Dressed celebrities:
Bhumi Pednekar wore a Nikhil Thampi gown and totally killed it! Look at that lip color, oh boy!
Huma Qureshi needs a stylist as soon as possible. Right from the color to the fit of the gown, nothing suits you lady.
Pooja Hegde was photographed in a Charbel Karam gown and looked pretty nice.
Sridevi wore a feather detail gown by Ziad Nakad and we must say, it looked a lot cluttered.
Alia was seen in a tiered Needle & Thread gown, and the lady carried herself brilliantly. She posed with Hrithik Roshan who looked dapper in a royal blue suit.
It was gold Sonam Kapoor who walked in with Jacqueline Fernandez as her date. Ms. Kapoor wore a strapless gown from Dubai based label Atelier Zuhar and nailed it. She definitely looks like a Barbie doll, isn't it?
Deepika Padukone did it right with bright red gown. Thankgod this one was her right choice.
Katrina Kaif was photographed in a Jean Paul Gaultier gow – an actress who doesn't really experiment much, surprised us with her outfit. She looks ravishing and chic.
Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a Galia Lahav gown to wear and it was definitely something different we have seen on her. You look beautiful madam.
Neha Dhupia wore a Gaurav Gupta gown. What's with the necklace Neha?
Vaani Kapoor looks killer in the purple net gown! She definitely raises the temperature every time she walks the red carpet.
We have seen Jacqueline Fernandez's gown earlier, don't you think? Anyway, she looked nice.
Miss World Manushi Chillar kept it simple and glittery at the red carpet.
Sonakshi Sinha's outfit left us confused. What was she trying to do here? And Kriti Sanon, you look hot in red!
