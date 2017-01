The Filmfare Awards 2017 concluded on January 15 with Aamir Khan's Dangal, Karan Johar's Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sonam Kapoor's Neerja taking home the major trophies.

Aamir Khan's Dangal bagged best director, best film and best actor awards, while Sonam Kapoor won critics award for best actress for Neerja. Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee were honoured with critics' award for best actor for Udta Punjab and Aligarh.

Check out the complete winners' list below:

Best Action

Sham Kaushal - Dangal

Best Background Score

Sameer Uddin - Kapoor & Sons

Best Choreography

Adil Shaikh - Kar gayi chul (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Costume

Payal Saluja - Udta Punjab

Best Cinematography

Mitesh Mirchandani - Neerja

Best Editing

Monisha R Baldawa - Neerja

Best Sound Design

Vivek Sachidanand - Phobia

Best VFX

Redchillies VFX - Fan

Best Production Design

Aparna Sud - Neerja

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Story

Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre - Kapoor & Sons

Best Screenplay

Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre - Kapoor & Sons

Best Dialogue

Ritesh Shah - Pink

Best Playback (Male)

Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback (Female)

Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Music Album

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shabana Azmi - Neerja

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Rishi Kapoor - Kapoor & Sons

Best Debut Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Nil Battey Sannata

Best Debut (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh- Udta Punjab

Best Debut (Female)

Ritika Singh - Saala Khadoos

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female)

Sonam Kapoor - Neerja

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee - Aligarh

Shahid Kapoor - Udta Punjab

Critics' Award For Best Film

Ram Madhvani- Neerja

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt- Udta Punjab

Best Director

Nitesh Tiwari- Dangal

Best Actor (Male)

Aamir Khan - Dangal

Best Film

Dangal