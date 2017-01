Bollywood is prepping for its next big award ceremony, the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, which will be held on January 14 in Mumbai. The complete list of nominations has been released and all the three Khans – Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh – are up against each other in the 'Best Actor' and 'Best Film' categories.

A pre-award party was organised recently and several B-Town stars including Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Shakun Batra graced the event. SRK and KJo are set to add charm to the award ceremony as they will co-host it.

Meanwhile, check out the complete list of categories and their nominees here:

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Aamir Khan – Dangal

Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Salman Khan – Sultan

Shah Rukh Khan – Fan

Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit

Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab

Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2

Best Film

Dangal

Kapoor And Sons

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

Best Director

Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab

Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan

Karan Johar – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Nitesh Tiwari – Dangal

Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab

Fawad Khan – Kapoor And Sons

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor And Sons

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab

Kirti Kulhari – Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor And Sons

Richa Chadda – Sarbjit

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Music Album

Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Benny Dayal and Nucleya – Kapoor & Sons

Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab

Meet Bros, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari & Manj Musik – Baaghi

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Mirzya

Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Gulzar – Aave re hitchki (Mirzya)

Gulzar – Mirzya (Mirzya)

Irshad Kamil – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Kausar Munir – Love you zindagi (Dear Zindagi)

Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi – Ikk kudi (Udta Punjab)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Atif Aslam – Tere sang yara (Rustom)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Kanika Kapoor – Da da dasse (Udta Punjab)

Jonita Gandhi – Break up song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Neeti Mohan – Sau aasman (Baar Baar Dekho)

Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch – Kari kari (Pink)