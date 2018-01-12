Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's big "nepotism" fight was one of the highlights of 2017, but looks like the two celebs have decided to give 2018 a new and friendly start.

After Karan said he would love to have Kangana as one of the guests in India's Next Superstar, in which KJo is one of the judges, the actress not only appeared on the show, but she even shared a friendly hug with the film-maker.

A picture came up on social media from the sets of the show, where Kangana and Karan are seen laughing out all the bitterness and making up with a hug. The picture is indeed cute, and is making fans believe everything is fine between the two stars.

Apart from this adorable click, the Queen actress and Karan also shared some candid comments about each other, which are too good to miss.

When Kangana was asked what Karan serves his guests on the show Koffee With Karan, she jokingly said: "Karan serves his guests poison." Even he took the comment in jest, and ended up laughing.

Karan even praised Kangana's acting skills. "Kangana is a fabulous actor as she gets into the character while shooting. If she is Tanu she becomes the actual Tanu. If she shoots for Queen she behaves like a queen," SpotboyE quoted the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director as saying on the show.

All this comes not long after the two made several controversial statements against each other. After the national award-winning actress accused Karan of being the "flag-bearer of nepotism", there had been a series of counter-statements between the two. However, looks like the two have now let bygones be bygones, and now share a friendly equation.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been busy shooting for her next film titled Manikarnika. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, in which she is playing the central character.