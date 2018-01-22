Actress Kim Ji Won, who is popularly known for her role as the department store employee Choi Ae Ra in KBS drama Fight For My Way, seems to be really excited about appearing in the new film Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead.

The 25-year-old Descendants Of The Sun star has recently shared the joy of being part of a historical project. The actress revealed that she has always been looking forward to playing a role in this genre mainly because it is filled up with a lot of emotions from that time period.

"I like historical period dramas because there are so many metaphors, similes, and poetic expressions that can't be found in productions set in modern day. There are also a lot of emotions that you can only express within that time period," Ji Won said in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine.

The Mr. Sunshine actress also said that she enjoyed a lot while filming the upcoming movie, in which she portrays the role of a mysterious woman with supernatural powers.

"Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead' is a historical period film, but it offers the kind of entertainment that you find in films set in modern day, so I was able to enjoy a wide variety of experiences during filming," she said.

Ji Won even thanked her co-star for helping her out in boosting her confidence level and improving her acting skills with their timely advices on set.

"No matter what production I join, I'm the type to always have a lot of worries and concerns. It's to the point where the people around me call me a Worry Doll. It was the same with this production, but because I was working together with senior actors Oh Dal Soo and Kim Myung Min, I was able to worry less," she explained.

The Heirs star then revealed the reason for not being very active on social media. "I'm the type to separate my personal life from my work. When I appear in a drama, I'd like people to focus on that character only," she said.