The makers of Fifty Shades Darker have stored a good surprise for the fans of the movie franchise. The closing credit scene of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson-starrer Fifty Shades Darker gives a sneak peek of the third instalment, Fifty Shades Freed.

If you wait till the end credit, you will see a teaser Fifty Shades Freed, which the makers shot it along with Fifty Shades Darker. The third instalment, which also features Jamie and Dakota, will be released in theatres in 2018.

But before revealing the details of the teaser, let us warn you of a major spoiler alert.

The short teaser of the third instalment starts with Anastasia Steele (played by Dakota) in her wedding dress and veil with a voice-over of Christian Grey (played by Jamie). Christian's is heard saying his wedding vows. "I solemnly vow to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live," Christian is heard saying in the short clip. The frame quickly changes and soon the couple is seen boarding a jet, spending time at the beach, kissing and showering.

So does that mean there will be a happy ending for Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele? Well, for that fans will have to wait until the release of the third film in 2018.

Meanwhile, the second instalment Fifty Shades Darker released on February 9, but the reviews are not in the favour of the film. The film has opened with the mixed to negative critics review. The erotic thriller, based on the novel of the same name, is helmed by James Foley and features Dakota and Jamie in the lead role, while Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger, Luke Grime and Eloise Mumford are playing the supporting characters.