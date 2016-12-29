With the year 2016 almost closing, it's absolutely the right time to look forward to the upcoming movies of 2017.

The year is filled with a large number of much-awaited movies ranging from superhero movies to various comedy and horror flicks. And, while a large number of superhero movies are believed to be appearing in the multiplexes, Zac Efron will be there to captivate you with his bare-bodied look. It is even going to be an exciting year for all Star Wars fans as the Star Wars: Episode VIII will arrive in theatres at the end of 2017 and it happens to be the last film of the late Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher.

Check out the list of the most anticipated movies of 2017 below.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Release date: January 20, 2017

Synopsis: The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete-turned-government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile . Cage will be on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collision at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, "xXx: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE" will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Fifty Shades Darker

Release date: February 9, 2017

Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Release date: February 10, 2017

Synopsis: Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 2" arriving in theatres on February 10, 2017.

The Great Wall

Release date: February 17, 2017

Synopsis: Starring global superstar Matt Damon and directed by one of the most breathtaking visual stylists of our time, Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), Legendary's The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world's most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.

Kong: Skull Island

Release date: March 10, 2017

Synopsis: Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" re-imagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific—as beautiful as it is treacherous—unaware that they're crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

Beauty And The Beast

Release date: March 17, 2017

Synopsis: Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic, which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music, while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realise the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

The Belko Experiment

Release date: March 17, 2017

Synopsis: The Belko Experiment explores a twisted social experiment, in which a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota and ordered by an unknown voice on an intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. It stars 10 Cloverfield Lane's John Gallagher Jr., Scandal's Tony Goldwyn, True Detective's Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Silicon Valley's Josh Brener, Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn and Melonie Diaz, who co-starred in Fruitvale Station.

Ghost In The Shell

Release date: March 31, 2017

Synopsis: Watch the live action Ghost in the Shell movie's take on the anime's iconic opening sequence, with original composer Kenji Kawai performing a new composition live on drums. At a press event in Japan, the only access to this footage was during the showcase. The press were allowed to film this sequence during the live performance.

The Fate of the Furious

Release date: April 14, 2017

Synopsis: Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage...and to bring home the man who made them a family.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Release date: May 12, 2017

Synopsis: Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to an original King Arthur epic, a sweeping fantasy action adventure starring Charlie Hunnam. Starring with Hunnam are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Oscar nominee Jude Law, and Eric Bana.

Alien: Covenant

Release date: May 19, 2017

Synopsis: Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in ALIEN with ALIEN: COVENANT, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with PROMETHEUS — and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Release date: May 26, 2017

Synopsis: Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Baywatch

Release date: May 26, 2017

Synopsis: BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The Mummy:

Release date: June 9, 2017

Synopsis: Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennial and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Release date: July 14, 2017

Synopsis: In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins this own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Dunkirk

Release date: July 21, 2017

Synopsis: "Dunkirk" opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

Annabelle 2

Release date: August 11, 2017

Synopsis: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

Blade Runner 2049

Release date: October 6, 2017

Synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Release date: December 15, 2017

Synopsis: Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: Episode VIII is an American epic space opera film which features late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill and many others. It will be the second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy following Star Wars: The Force Awakens.