Just before the release of the film, the makers of Fifty Shades Darker have released a new promo to spice up your Valentine's Week. However, the new clip focuses more on Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's romance than their steamy love making scenes.

In the latest promo, Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan) is seen proposing to Anastasia Steele (played by Dakota Johnson). The promo starts with Grey taking Steele into a room filled with flowers. He then asks her, "You wanted hearts and flowers?" Steele replies, "This is amazing," and then turns around to see Grey on his knees holding a stunning diamond ring and proposing to her. "Be mine. Marry me," he says.

While the trailer definitely increases the temperature, it has disappointed several fans who have read the books. Fans say that the trailer reveals the crucial information from the book and it is disappointing.

"Does anyone else hate when they give too much away in the trailers? If you've read the books, you know that they are giving crucial information out too soon!" Facebook user Erin Robey said.

"Ok from so many trailers ive seen here on fb i think i've already seen most of the whole movie, what else to see? I guess to just finally to see the whole thing, but no more surprises and thinking how they going to act a scene from the book. Anyways they've given away too much in these trailers tsk tsk," Donna S. Pelpz said.

"Ahhhh!!!! I can't wait but seriously they showed the proposal in the trailer???? I mean I read the books so I knew that was going to happen but still," Ashley Stingone said.

Fifty Shades Darker is the second instalment in the Fifty Shades series. The film, starring Jamie and Dakota in the lead roles, will be released on February 9 at the North American box office.