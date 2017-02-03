Fifty Shades of Grey shattered box office records when it was released in 2015, but the second instalment Fifty Shades Darker might not create the same impact at the collection centres.

The pre-release buzz of Fifty Shades Darker suggests that Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson starrer will open at the North America box office in the $35 million to $40 million range, which is less than half of the opening day collection of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Fifty Shades of Grey was a worldwide sensation during the Valentine's Day and also one of the most profitable ventures for the producers, as the production budget of the movie was just $40 million. The film earned $85.2 million on its opening day, $166 million in its lifetime run at the domestic box office and $571 million from the worldwide box office during its theatrical run.

On the other hand, a source close to Fifty Shades Darker predicts that the film will not have a big opening as the first instalment did. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is expected to earn approximately $40 million at the US-Canada box office. If it earns in the same range then it will directly put the film in the win category, as the production budget is around $55 million.

The sequel is still in a win-win situation if it earns more than what is expected, but a tabloid has already termed the film a box office flop and reported that the lead actors Jamie and Dakota are responsible for its poor response. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the makers of the film are blaming Dakota and Jamie for the failure of the film.

Fifty Shades Darker, directed by James Foley, features Dakota, Jamie in the lead roles, while Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford and others in supporting roles. The erotic thriller is slated to release on February 9.