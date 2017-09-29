The FIFA u-17 World Cup, one of the biggest youth competitions, has always been a major success, where future stars are born. It is for the first time that such a mega football competition is going to be played in India, and the host nation has left no stone unturned, hoping to make it a grand success.

The likes of Neymar, Toni Kross made a mark in this competition, and have gone on to become star players of world football. Young guns like England's Angel Gomes and Brazil sensation Vinicius Junior, who are set to play in this competition, will want to follow the path of Neymar, who is regarded as a football superstar.

The mega competition is set to kickstart from October 6 and the competition is expected to entertain viewers all over the world with some high octane matches. The FIFA u-17 World Cup final will draw to a close on 28th of next month at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

GROUP A - India, USA, Colombia, Ghana

GROUP B - Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

GROUP C - Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

GROUP D - DPR Korea, Niger, Brazil Spain

GROUP E - Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

GROUP F - Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England

A total of 24 teams will feature in the tournament with all aiming for ultimate glory to lift the FIFA u-17 World Cup title. The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each and the top two from each pool and four best third-placed teams will reach the next round of the competition, where the competition is expected to be top class.

It is during the knockout stages, where the quality of football will be at its peak. There will be no room for errors. A small mistake here or there could prove to be the difference between staying in India or flying home.

The likes of Brazil, Spain, England and Germany are heavyweights and are strong favourites to go all the way in India.

October 6:

Colombia vs Ghana 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

New Zealand vs Turkey - 5 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

India vs USA- 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Paraguay vs Mali- 8 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

October 7:

Germany vs Costa Rica- 5 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Brazil vs Spain- 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Iran vs Guinea- 8 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

DPR Korea vs Niger- 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

October 8:

New Caledonia vs France - 5 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Chile vs England- 5 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Honduras vs Japan- 8 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Iraq vs Mexico- 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

October 9:

Ghana vs USA – 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Turkey vs Mali – 5 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Colombia – 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Paraguay vs New Zealand – 8 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

October 10:

Costa Rica vs Guinea – 5pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Spain vs Niger – 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Iran vs Germany – 8pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

DPR Korea vs Brazil – 8pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

October 11:

France vs Japan – 5 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

England vs Mexico – 5 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Honduras vs New Caledonia – 8 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Iraq vs Chile – 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

October 12:

Mali vs New Zealand – 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Turkey vs Paraguay – 5 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Ghana vs India– 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

USA vs Colombia – 8 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

October 13:

Costa Rica vs Iran – 5 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Guinea vs Germany – 5 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Niger vs Brazil – 8 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Spain vs DPR Korea – 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

October 14:

France vs Honduras – 5 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Japan vs New Caledonia – 5 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Mexico vs Chile – 8 pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

England vs Iraq – 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Round of 16

October 16

[2A] V/S [2C] 5pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi - Match 37

[1B] V/S [3A/C/D] 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi - Match 38

October 17:

[1C] v/s [3A/B/F] 5pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa - Match 39

[1E] v/s [2D] 5pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati - Match 40

[1F] v/s [2E] 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata - Match 41

[2B] v/s [2F] 28 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa - Match 42

October 18:

[1A] v/s [3C/D/E] 5pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Match 43

[1D] v/s [3B/E/F] 8 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi - Match 44

Quarter Finals

October 21

[W43] vs [W42] 5pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati -Match 45

[W38] vs [W41] 8 pm IST at Fatorda Stadium, Goa - Match 46

October 22

[W40] vs [W39] 5pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi - Match 47

[W37] vs [W44] 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata - Match 48

Semi-Finals

October 25

[W46] vs [W45] 5pm IST at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati - Match 49

[W48] vs [W47] 8 pm IST at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Match 50

Playoff for third place

October 28

[L49] vs [L50] 5pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata - Match 51

Final

October 28

[W49] vs [W50] 8 pm IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata - Match 52

TV listings

India and its subcontinent: Sony Six. Live streaming: Sony liv

Africa: BeIN Sports.

USA: Fox Sports.

UK, Spain: Eurosport

Korea: SBS International