Football has been the talk of the town of late in India, as the nation is currently hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where top teams from all around the world are participating. Chile are one of the South American teams to have travelled miles to feature in the event, which has produced some wonderful stars.

But, before Chile U-17 team travelled to India, their player and also the support staff were made to watch a popular sports-based (hockey) film from Bollywood titled, 'Chak de India'. This Shah Rukh Khan starred movie seems to be their source of inspiration for the mega event, where they are pitted in a tough group, which includes England, Mexico and Iraq as the other three teams.

In the movie, 'Chak de India', India emerged victorious after playing some brilliant hockey and were not overawed by other teams in the World Cup. Chile will be trying to follow a similar pattern and do their job on the field, and bring glory to the nation.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was the coach of the Indian women's hockey team in the movie, inspired India to glory. Now, Chile coach Hernan Caputto will be trying to do the same, and earn a legendary status in his country as well.

Chile, who hosted the last edition of the Fifa U-17 World Cup, have not won the competition once also, and it remains to be seen how much has 'Chak de India' and Shah Rukh Khan inspired the South American team.

Besides that inspiration, Caputto also wants Kolkata to support Chile, who will play their first two matches at Salt Lake Stadium in the city. "We want Calcutta to support us. Namaste. We love to be here in Kolkata," said Caputto.

Chile will need all the support from the crowd as they are set for their opening match of the competition against one of the giants, England on Sunday.