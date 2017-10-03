Cricket has always ruled the roost in India, but this month, world's most popular sport, football will grab major attention. India will host potential future world class footballers in the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which is set to take place from October 6, with four matches scheduled on the opening day, including home team taking on USA as well.

This is for the first time that India will be hosting such a prestigious competition, hence all eyes will be on the hosts, who will hope to create a tournament, which will be remembered for years to come.

With teams like Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Spain looking to take home the title, U-17 World Cup is expected to be a mega contest.

India have left no stone unturned for the World Cup, and have provided world-class facilities in match venues, which have been selected to host these matches.

Originally, there was a short-list of 10 cities to host the competition, but later six of them were selected officially. The decision was made after the FIFA team visited the venues.

The title-decider, which is set to take place on 28th October, is going to be held at India's iconic football stadium, Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Here are the six official match venues of the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Seating capacity: 60,000

Residents of Delhi are extremely lucky as all the group stage matches of India will take place at this venue. Tickets are sold out as well. The main playing surface has been re-laid for the major competition and with the venue having played host to some major clubs like Bayern Munich in the recent past, the facilities are expected to be world class.

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Seating capacity: 56,000

It is one of the new stadiums in India, built in 2008. The DY Patil Stadium, which has hosted Indian Premier League (IPL), looks a majestic stadium. The FIFA delegations were also impressed when they visited India. One of the semi-finals will also be played at this venue.

Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Seating capacity: 19,000

It is the only international stadium in Goa with a seating capacity of less than 20,000 people. The fans will enjoy watching matches from the new stands, which has seen some sort of renovations including comfortable seats.

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Seating capacity: 41,748

Brazil, one of the most popular teams in world football, are going to play two of their matches at the venue. Actually it has a seating capacity of more than 75,000 people, but the seats have been reduced due to safety reasons. This stadium has seen some impressive crowds in the past, especially in the ISL, and it could be the same during the FIFA U-17 World Cup too.

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Seating capacity: Around 23,000

The region of northeast loves their football like no other. The stadium has undergone massive renovations including an improved dressing room and has deservedly got a chance to become one of the match venues for the historic event.

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Seating capacity: 67,000

It is one of the oldest football stadiums in the world, and has a large seating capacity despite having been reduced for the this mega competition. No wonder, the stadium has been chosen as the match venue for the World Cup final. The passionate fans from Kolkata will, for sure, create a wonderful atmosphere.