Football legends Carlos Valderrama, Fernando Morientes, Marcel Desailly, Jorge Campos and Emmanuel Amuneke took part in an exhibition game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, September 6.

The football match commemorated the countdown to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, which is exactly a month away.

The football greats took on an Indian contingent comprising Arjuna awardee Oinam Bembem Devi, Indian women's national team captain Ngangom Bala Devi, two kids from Mission XI Million, the legacy programme for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017; Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Babul Supriyo and Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

The match was divided into two halves of ten minutes each. After some fast action, Valderrama and team won 5-4. While veteran Spanish football striker Fernando Morientes scored four goals, Bala Devi remained the standout performer for the Indian icons, scoring twice and assisting once.

Meanwhile, the official theme song of the FIFA U17 World Cup, titled 'Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal', was released this week. The song features voices of Mika Singh, Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunidhi Chauhan and more.

Watch the full match: