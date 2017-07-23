Varun Tej's Fidaa broke collection records at the US box office on Friday and Saturday. The film did better business than Tamil movie Vikram Vedha starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Varun Tej has amassed a decent number of fans in North America with his movies Mukunda, Kanche, Loafer and Mister. In Fidaa, he appears as an NRI medico based in the US. Blue Sky bagged the movie's overseas theatrical rights and released the movie in 140 screens across the country.

Fidaa was premiered in 140 screens across North America on Thursday night and became the biggest opener for Varun Tej with a record collection. The movie struck a chord with the audience in the country. The word of mouth boosted its collections on Friday.

Fidaa collected a total of $363,325 at the US box office in the Thursday premieres and Friday together. The movie shattered the lifetime records of Varun Tej's previous releases like Mukunda, Loafer and Mister. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Fidaa collects $363,325 by Friday (incl premieres) in USA. Will cross half a million on Saturday "

The Sekhar Kammula-directed film saw an even bigger jump in its business on Saturday. The numbers are still being compiled. If we are to go by early estimates, Fidaa has collected approximately $350,000 at the US box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to $713,325. Telugu360 tweeted: "#Fidaa Satday $250K as of 9PM CST $350K on cards today !"

On the other hand, the Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer came on the back of huge hype and promotion, before its release. ATMUS Entertainments, which acquired it's overseas theatrical rights, released Vikram Vedha in nearly 50 screens across North America on July 21. The movie received good opening on Friday and made a decent collection on Saturday.

Vikram Vedha has collected over $150,000 at the US box office in two days and it is the biggest number for a film starring actors like Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Ramesh Bala, a film trade analyst, tweeted: "#VikramVedha is doing well at the #USA Box office.. $150K in 2 days.. Good move by @ActorMadhavan to attend the premiere in LA.. "