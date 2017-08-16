Varun Tej's Fidaa has surpassed $2 million mark at the US box office in its fourth weekend. The film has also beaten the collection record of Jr NTR's Nannaku Prematho to become sixth all time highest grosser.

Fidaa, which was released in the theatres across North America on July 21, collected 1,984,948 at the US box office in three weeks. Trade analysts predicted that new releases Nene Raju Nene Mantri, LIE and Jaya Janaiki Nayaka would force it out of all the cinema halls and they may not allow it to surpass $2 million mark in the country.

But the Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer managed to have a strong hold in over 25 screens in the country and did decent business. Fidaa crossed the mark of $2 million mark at the US box office on its fourth Saturday. It became the seventh Telugu film to achieve this feat after Baahubali: The Beginning, Srimanthudu, Baahubali 2, A Aa, Khaidi No 150 and Nannaku Prematho.

When many big ticket films struggled to cross in 2017, Fidaa, which is a small budegt movie, has done great achievement by surpassing $2 million mark, which has surprised many in the industry. The trade experts say that the content is the king. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Fidaa has crossed the $2 Million landmark on 4th Saturday. A class example of content film running far after #PelliChoopulu in USA "

However, Fidaa has collected $43,052 at the US box office in the five days of its fourth week and its 26-day total collection has reached $2,028,000 in the country. The Sekhar Kamula-directed romance drama has beaten the record of Nannaku Prematho, which minted $2,022,384 at the US box office in its lifetime. It has become the sixth all time highest grossing Telugu movie in the country.