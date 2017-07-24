Varun Tej's Fidaa emerged as one of the biggest money spinners of Tollywood at the US box office and it has beaten the first-weekend collection records of Duvvada Jagannadham and Ninnu Kori.

Fidaa released in around 140 screens across North America on July 21 and it became the biggest release for Varun Tej in the country. A day before it hit the marquee, the movie was premiered in a large number of screens in the country and collected a record sum at the US box office. The film became the biggest opener for the actor, beating the records of all his previous releases in the country.

A strong word of mouth helped to it register a superb amount of occupancy in the cinema halls on Friday. Fidaa collected $363,325 at the US box office on Thursday (premieres) and Friday together. The movie witnessed almost 100 per cent growth by collecting $351,733 in the country on Saturday.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Fidaa collects $363,325 by Friday (incl premieres) in USA. Will cross half a million on Saturday " The Tollywood trade analyst added: "#Fidaa collects $351,733 on Saturday and total gross is $715,058. Million on Tuesday? Expected to have long and steady run "

The Sekhar Kammula directorial remained rock-steady at the ticket counters in the country. As per early estimates, Fidaa has collected approximately $226,000 at the US box office on Sunday and its three-day total collection has reached $941,058 (Rs 6.13 crore gross). The film is set to cross $1-million mark on Tuesday and it will be the first flick to achieve this feat for Varun Tej and Sekhar Kammula.

Fidaa has shattered the records of Duvvada Jagannadham and Ninnu Kori, which collected $878,320 and $799,199 at the US box office in their opening weekends. The Varun Tej starrer has become the fifth highest grossing Telugu film in the opening weekend in 2017 after Baahubali ($10,430,000), Khaidi No 150 ($2,104,844), Gautamiputra Satakarni ($1,223,497) and Katamarayudu ($1,036,749).