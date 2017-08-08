Varun Tej's two-week-old movie Fidaa has made better collection than new releases Darshakudu and Nakshatram at the US box office, taking its 17-day tally closer to $2 million mark.

Fidaa collected approximately $1,783,740 at the US box office in 14 days. Trade analysts predicted the movie's good run would be slowed down by new releases Darshakudu and Nakshatram in the third week. Especially, Sai Dharam Tej's association with Nakshatram would divide the fan base of the mega family. But the predictions went sideways with Varun Teja starrer staying strong this week too.

Fidaa has collected approximately $130,091 at the US box office in the third weekend and its total collection has reached $1,913,831 in the country in 17 days. The day-wise breakup of its third-weekend collection is $27,382 on Friday, $60,739 on Saturday and $41,970 on Sunday. The film needs $86,169 to cross the mark of $2 million.

On the other hand, Nakshatram and Darshakudu rode on decent hype and were released in 60 screens each in North America on August 4. Darshakudu was premiered in several centres in the country on Thursday night but failed to make it big. But Nakshatram did not hold preview shows in the US due to some technical issues. Despite getting released in a large number of screens, both films could not make it count.

Darshakudu has collected $7,516 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $4,355 for premieres, $1,334 on Friday, $967 on Saturday and $860 on Sunday. Nakshatram has collected approximately $6,414 at the US box office and its day-wise breakup is $2,485 on Friday, $2,509 on Saturday and $1,420 on Sunday.

Darshakudu and Nakshatram combined has collected $13,930 from 120 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. Their three-day total is little more than the half of the third Friday collection of Fidaa, which raked in $27,382 from 62 screens in the country on its 15th day.