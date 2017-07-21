Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's much-talked about Telugu movie Fidaa, which marks the comeback of director Sekhar Kammula, has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audiences.

Fidaa, with the tagline Love-Hate-Love, is a romantic entertainer film and director Sekhar Kammula has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has a runtime of 2 hours 14 minutes. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor award and it is set to be a grand treat for the family audience.

Varun (Varun Tej) is an NRI and is a medical practitioner in the US. He comes to India to arrange his older brother's marriage. While his brother gets an alliance, he falls in love with a Telangana girl Bhanumathi (Sai Pallavi), the sister of the bride. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Varun Tej has delivered good performance in Fidaa and he impresses the viewers as an NRI. Sai Pallavi, who appears as a village belle, has good scope for acting and she has lived up to her role. She wins hearts with her Telangana accent. Raja Chembolu, Sai Chand, Sharanya Pradeep, Geetha Bhaskar, Harshvardhan Rane, Nathan Smales, Sarah Berry, Lydia Pagan and Danielle Gregory have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Dil Raju has bankrolled Fidaa under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and he has made sure that the film has brilliant production values. Shakthi Kanth's music, Vijay C Kumar's picturisation, beautiful locales, fights and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Fidaa movie review by audience:

Vamshi Paidipally‏ @directorvamshi

Just watched #Fidaa...Beautiful Love-Hate-Love tale... Shekar Sir I so missed Your love stories post Anand & Godavari and this is bang on :)

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos