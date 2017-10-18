Italian automaker Fiat launched the third generation of the Punto hatchback in 2005. It got a facelift and a new name Grande Punto in 2009 and another facelift in 2012 with a new name Punto Evo. However, the basic silhouette of the car remained the same for over twelve years and that means the design of the car has been outdated.

The bad news is that Fiat reportedly has no plans to launch yet another generation of the Punto. But Punto fans need not worry, the company will be launching a successor to the model and it may be called Primo.

According to some Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (parent of Fiat) employees, Fiat will announce the arrival the Punto successor in November 2017 and the sales in the European market will start in early 2018.

The hatchback will be slotted below the Tipo hatchback in Europe. The Punto successor will be based on the Fiat X6H platform, which underpins the Argo sold exclusively in the Brazilian market. However, the Primo will not be a revamped version of the Argo. The new car is expected to feature major aesthetic changes inspired from the Tipo siblings. In short, the Punto successor will have Argo's youthful take blended with Tipo's maturity in its design.

The Primo may share the engine with the Argo. The regular versions of Argo are fitted with 'Firefly' 1.0- and 1.3-litre mills in Brazil. When it comes to India, both petrol and diesel engine options are expected. The 90hp 1.3 multijet diesel and 68hp in the current Punto is expected to get tweaks with increased power output.

Since the new hatchback will be competing against the Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Micra, it should be better equipped in terms of feature. Fiat will stress on comfort, convenience and safety in the new hatchback.

Mass production of the new hatchback is expected to take place in Serbia for the European market. In India, the Punto successor will be manufactured at Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

Source: Italian Passion Cars / IAB