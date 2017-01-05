While many car makers in India increased prices of their vehicles starting from January 1, Fiat India has slashed prices of Linea and Punto Evo range with immediate effect. The company has reduced the prices of Linea by 7.3 percent, and by close to 7 percent for the Punto Evo range.

The new pricing will make the Linea range from Rs 7.25 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The sedan was previously priced in the range of Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh. Fiat Punto Evo 1.2 Dynamic is the most affordable premium petrol hatchback in its segment at Rs 5.45 lakh after the price cut.

The hatchback is now priced at Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 7.55 lakh. It was previously priced at Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 7.92 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi. The prices of the Urban Cross, Avventura and Abarth Punto were already realigned in 2016 and so prices of these models will remain the same.

"2017 is a significant year for FCA as we enter a new phase of growth with both our brands – Fiat and Jeep. We want to make this the year of our transformation towards engaging with existing customers and winning new ones.

This thought led us to start the New Year by enhancing the value proposition on our feature-rich Linea and Punto Evo, as the first step. This year, we will move the needle on our sales and service network for which we have started implementing significant changes," said Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.

Price cut from Fiat India is not surprising since the company has been struggling with dwindling sales last year. According to SIAM data, Fiat India sold 4,314 units in domestic market during the April-November period, down 22.67 per cent, from 5,579 units in same period of previous fiscal. The price cut is expected to significantly boost the sales of Fiat cars.