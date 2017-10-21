Italian carmaker Fiat has announced its upcoming sedan based on the Argo hatchback which will be called the Cronos. The new sedan will be unveiled early next year and it is aimed at the South American markets.

Codenamed X6S, the Cronos will essentially replace the Linea sedan in the South American market. It will go up against the likes of the Honda City and upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

The Cronos is expected to feature a similar design of the Argo up to B-pillar. However, the front bumper and grille will feature minor tweaks to keep the sedan different from hatchback sibling. The rear door will be longer and it will likely have uniquely designed tail lamps and bumper.

The chunky three-spoke flat-bottom steering, layered dashboard, a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia infotainment screen, 3.5-inch driver-information-display in the instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning and ambient lighting from Argo hatchback will also find its place in the Cronos.

The Cronos sedan is expected to be offered in three engine options. At the bottom of the range will be a 1.0-litre Firefly 3-cylinder engine producing 77hp and 107Nm followed by a 109hp 1.3-litre 4-cylinder motor developing 112hp and 139Nm.

Another option will be the 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder, 'E.torQ Evo VIS' motor developing 140hp and 189Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual transmission, a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Will it be launched in India?

It looks like the Argo and sedan sibling Cronos are restricted to South American market. Hence, India launch is unlikely. However, reports say Fiat is planning to launch the successor of Punto hatchback christened the Primo. The hatchback will feature Fiat Argo and Tipo inspired design. This model is India bound. The sedan sibling of Primo expected next year will be the model replacing Linea in India.