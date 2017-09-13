The festival season is here. It is that time of the year the automakers in India target buyers with a bounty of offers, generous discounts and gifts. So here we provide those planning to purchase their dream cars this Diwali with a list of offers on the table to make a choice.

Honda Cars India

The Japanese carmaker Honda is here early this year with the festive season discounts and exciting offers. Dubbed the Great Honda Fest 2017, Honda's offers include cash discounts and a chance to win a trip to the US.

Honda is offering benefits up to Rs 21,200, on its small car Brio, including Honda Assure membership at Re 1 on all variants. Its compact sedan the Amaze 2017 version is offered with discounts up to Rs 50,000, including accessories worth Rs 26,000.

Honda Jazz is available with benefits up to Rs 42,000 while the BR-V gets a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh for the VX variant of petrol and diesel.

Besides this, the customers purchasing a new Honda car during this period will be eligible to win a trip to the US for two. The offers on Honda cars will run from September 1 to October 31, 2017.

Nissan and Datsun

With festivals around the corner, Nissan India also announced a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models for customers with effect from September 5. Customers can enjoy benefits up to Rs 71,000 on Nissan models and up to Rs 16,000 on Datsun models.

Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs 71,000 which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 6,000. Similarly, there are benefits of up to Rs 39,000 on the Micra and up to Rs 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 4,000.

Datsun is offering benefits of up to Rs 16,000 on GO+, up to Rs 14,500 on GO and up to Rs 13,000 on redi-GO (800cc) which include free insurance and a corporate offer of Rs 2,000.

Additionally, customers are assured of one gold coin on every new Nissan and Datsun car purchase this month. Besides this, financing options are available at an interest rate of 7.99 percent. Datsun is also offering an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on the Datsun redi-GO for government employees under its 'Pillars of India' program.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra is offering benefits across its range in India. The offers include cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange bonuses. Mahindra KUV100 gets the highest discounts of up to Rs 70,000 including a cash discount of up to Rs 36,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The XUV500 is offered with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 while the TUV300 gets discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The Thar is also being offered with a discount of Rs 30,000 and the Bolero is available with a discount of Rs 23,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

If your choice is Scorpio, it gets a benefits of up to Rs 42,500 including a cash discount of Rs 22,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,500 and exchange offer of Rs 15,000.