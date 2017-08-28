The end of Game of Thrones has left all the fans filled with grief and there is a void not only in our hearts but also in our TV schedules. So, what's next? It is not possible to bring GOT season 8 forward however, we can tell you about some interesting TV shows which will keep your mind off from Westeros and you can binge watch these until the next season of GOT comes up.

Here are some popular TV shows that you can watch in the meanwhile:

The Crown

The biographical television series is about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It deals with the political rivalries and different events that shaped up the second half of the 20th century. Overwhelming response of the viewers and numerous awards including two Golden Globes makes it a must watch. Moreover, The Crown actually beat the Game of Thrones at the Golden Globes for Best Drama Television Series, so it is definitely worth your time.

The first season was released on November 4, 2016 at Netflix and the second season is scheduled to release on December 8, 2017.

Outlander

Outlander is basically a love story, but the story has a great political intrigue. It is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon of the same name. The show deals with Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) - a WWII nurse who in 1945 travels through time and lands in Scotland in 1743. The TV show is a mix of action, fantasy, time-travel, and romance making it into a hit series and a must-watch. The first two seasons of the series received 91% and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Also, it has been nominated for an Emmy and three Golden Globes. The third season of the series is scheduled to premiere on September 10, 2017.

The Tudors

TV series The Tudors is based on Henry VIII and his reign over England. The Tudors is about political power and if you liked Game of Thrones you would like it too. The historical fiction television series is primarily set in 1500s England. Although, the name of the series is named after the Tudor dynasty, it mainly deals with King Henry VIII's reign in England. The Tudors is filled with sex, betrayal, and anticipation that the fans of Game of Thrones are accustomed to. You can binge watch all four seasons on Netflix and Amazon on Demand.

Spartacus

Spartacus is a pre-biblical series and is about the gladiator Spartacus, who led a major slave uprising in the ancient Rome. The fictional series was produced in New Zealand, premiered on Starz on January 22, 2010 and ended on April 12, 2013. The series will certainly remind you of Game of Thrones with all that violence, sex and betrayal. However, it doesn't really have the fantastical creatures that Game of Thrones has. The entire series of Spartacus is available on Netflix.

Facebook /House Of Cards

House of Cards

This show stands out from the rest in the list mainly because, this political drama is set in present- 21st Century United States. It has betrayal, political conflict and espionage but it is definitely different from the battle scenes Game of Thrones as it is set in the present. This TV series will definitely keep you at the edge of your seat.

Facebook /Vikings

Vikings

The historical drama, Vikings has received exceptionally good reviews and scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is inspired by one of the legendary Norse heroes, Viking Ragnar Lothbrok. The show portrays how the Ragnar, a farmer rises to fame by successful raids into England and eventually becomes a Scandinavian king. The series is rich with brutality, lust, battle, violence and death. The first four seasons of the series are out and the fifth season is scheduled to premiere on November 29, 2017.