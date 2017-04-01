How ironical can it be! Only last year, Roger Federer had revealed about having a conversation with Rafael Nadal over an exhibition tennis match between them as they weren't sure over another classic match taking place again in the future.

Fast forward to just some months, and this is the third time that we are seeing the two veterans of tennis clash swords this 2017.

Federer and Nadal shocked all when they met at the Australian Open final in January, and then they again surprisingly met at the BNP Paribas Open in March... and now, they are scheduled to meet again at the Miami Open 2017 final.

Who could have thought that!

Get ready for another spectacular 'Fedal' match this Super Sunday!

Head to head so far (in all tournaments)

Total meetings: 36

Federer wins: 13

Nadal wins: 23

Miami Open 2017 final schedule

Date: April 2

Time: 1 pm EST onwards (10:30 pm IST)

Venue: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne, Florida.

TV guide: Sony ESPN/HD (India), Tennis Channel (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Miami Open 2017 final: Women's singles

Britain's Johanna Konta takes on Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday April 1.

Time: 1 pm EST onwards (10:30 pm IST)

Venue: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne, Florida.

Live scores: WTA Live.