Sidharth Malhotra who turned 33 on January 16 doesn't seem to be in a good mood. He was spotted exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai when he subtly showed a middle finger to the paparazzi waiting outside. We wonder why.

Well, looks like he has taken some inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor. A few years back, Ranbir Kapoor too showed the middle finger when he was snapped by the photographers at the Mumbai airport while returning from Srilanka.

Coming back to the Aiyaary actor, Sidharth Malhotra might be pissed because of the breakup rumours of him and Alia Bhatt. The actress missed her alleged boyfriend's birthday party too, which sort of confirmed that they are definitely not together now. What do you think?

On the professional front, the team of Aiyaary celebrated Sidharth Malhotra's birthday with the army jawans at the BSF camps in Jaisalmer.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the BSF camp in Jaisalmer after the team received an invite from the jawans.

Overwhelmed by the celebrations, actor Sidharth Malhotra told the officials, "I feel very special, thank you so much for entertaining us so well and celebrating my birthday. We just wanted to spend a day with you, some recreation, singing, dancing, this is all that we can give you back because what you all do for us is too high in value, what we are doing for you is too less. I'm hoping that you continue to protect us and we come back to entertain you. Thank you so much for making it special."

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee. It is slated to release on February 9, 2018.

'Aiyaary' also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.