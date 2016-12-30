Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US domestic intelligence and security service, maintains an official Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which is regularly updated.

FBI's 10 Most Wanted: Robert Francis Van Wisse is on the run for 20 years; Here is why he tops the list

The second on the list of fugitives in the FBI's most wanted list is Terry A D Strickland. This 24-year-old fugitive was born in Illinois on February 15, 1992.

The FBI list notes that he has a large build and is 6'2 inches in height. He has brown eyes and was a labourer by occupation.

Strickland also goes by the aliases like Teery A Strickland, Terry A Strickland and Terry Antonio Strickland.

Stickland is wanted for double homicide, when he shot two people during a fight on July 17, 2016 in Milwuakee, Wisconsin. When the police arrived at the scene of crime following multiple calls regarding a shooting incident, they found two dead males in front of the residence.

On July 28, 2016, Strickland was charged with first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and was issued a state arrest warrant.

Strickland has been described as a person who "cold-bloodedly killed" two innocent men. He shot one person multiple times and shot the other one in the head. After committing the crime, he just sped away in a black SUV. Strickland had left his 18-month old daughter inside the house.

Before his crime, Strickland had been arrested for pointing a gun at another person, but since then there were no charges filed.

On October 7, 2016, the US District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin issued a federal arrest warrant and he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

There are three places the Strickland has some ties - Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. He has not travelled outside US and does not have any contact with people who reside outside the US.

Reward

Any information that leads directly to his arrest will be offered a reward of up to $100,000. FBI also warned that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.