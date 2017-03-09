Setting a rating record with the first trailer, The Fate of Furious is all set to break its own "most watched trailer" as it gears up to release the second trailer. The eighth movie of Fast and Furious series — Fate of the Furious — is all geared up to hit theatres this summer.

The makers of the Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson starrer Fast and Furious sequel movie are releasing the second trailer online on Thursday, March 9. Announcing on their official social media page, the Fast & Furious twitter handle shared that the trailer will be out on Thursday. The new trailer is expected to delve deeper into Diesel's reasons behind going against his team.

The first trailer set a new rating record, Deadline reported. The Fate of the Furious trailer received over 139 million views in the first 24 hours of the release.

Into its 16th year of making, the eight movie series saw Diesel as the key player of the team. Following a twist of events, Diesel's character Dom turned against his family taking the side of Charlize Theron's villainous character.

When will The Fate of the Furious trailer release: According to the twitter handle: Mirabella Mumbai‏, the trailer is scheduled to release at 10:30 am EST and 8:30 pm IST.

Building up to the release, the team released a video hinting the possible motives of Dom in the new Fast and Furious movie. Watch the video here:

The Fate of the Furious releases on April 12 and features Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Elsa Pataky. The movie is directed by F Gary Gary.