Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, a throwback video has popped up on social media that shows the two getting cozy with each other.

Read: Is Farhan Akhtar insecure of Shraddha Kapoor's closeness with her ex-beau Aditya Roy Kapur?

An old video from a party is circulating on social media that shows Farhan holding her close to him. He apparently kissed her on head as well.

The video reportedly is from a house party during the release of Rock On 2. Arjun Rampal and his wife Mehr Jesia were also present at the party. Rumours of Farhan and the actress' affair had started making headlines during the making of the same film. Although neither Farhan nor Shraddha ever admitted being in a relationship, this video certainly suggests that they are quite close to each other.

Recently reports suggested things were not all well between Farhan and Shraddha's rumoured ex beau Aditya Roy Kapur. It was reported that the two had a fallout.

Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani, who were married for 15 years, are in the final stages of a divorce. Farhan was not linked-up with just Shraddha but also with Aditi Rao Hydari. During the making of Wazir, Farhan and Aditi's rumoured romance had made news.

Check the video here where Farhan is seen getting cozy with Shraddha: