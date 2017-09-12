Bollywood celeb Farhan Akhtar is a versatile star in the industry — an actor, producer and a director. He will be seen in Lucknow Central on September 15 and then is set to make a movie with Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

Varun Dhawan had been their initial choice for the flick, and the Judwaa 2 actor had also liked the script. But Varun has become a busy man and it looks like it has become difficult for him to give dates to Excel Entertainment, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Thus, Farhan and Ritesh have reportedly roped in Sushant Singh Rajput for their movie. The Shudh Desi Romance actor has come a long way in the industry and his acting skills have won hearts.

Though his last flick, Raabta, didn't work at the box office, people have high expectations from his upcoming movies, including Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant has now reportedly replaced Varun in Farhan-Ritesh's production flick because though Varun liked the project, he didn't respond to the makers. "That's because the actors want to do the film and do not have the dates," Deccan Chronicle quoted a senior Bollywood trade analyst as saying.

"They feel it is a great project, and more importantly do not want any other actor to grab that role. That is one reason they do not revert to the makers trying to see if they can still find time to do the film," said the trade analyst.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy promoting Judwaa 2, which will hit the screens on September 29. The movie, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. It will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead.