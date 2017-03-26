The celebrity nude photo leak, also called as Fappening 2.0, is not over. According to reports, more private and intimate photos of female celebrities will be leaked over the next few days.
Fappening 2.0 began after private and nude photos of actress Amanda Seyfried were stolen and leaked online in mid-March. After Seyfried, private photos of Emma Watson, Demi Lovato, WWE wrestler Paige, Holly Willoughby, Lauren Cohan, Danielle Moinet or Summer Rae and several other female celebrities were leaked. The latest list includes names of around 60 celebrities.
And according to reports, the scandal is not over, as in the next few days more private or nude images of celebrities will appear online. The Hacker News last week claimed that screenshot from the photo-sharing site 4chan thread hints that intimate photos of female celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Lawrence (possibly from 2014 leaks) and several others will be shared online.
This is the second time when private photos of the celebrities have been leaked online. The first incident was reported in 2014 that leaked images of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande among others. And almost three years later, the hackers are now targeting several other celebrities.
Here is a list of all the celebrities who became a victim of nude photo leak scandal, also called as Fappening 2.0 or Celebgate.
1. Rose McGowan (Actor)
2. Katie Cassidy (Actor)
3. Analeigh Tipton (US figure skater and actress)
4. Dylan Penn (model, daughter of Sean Penn)
5. Saraya-Jade Bevis a.k.a Paige (WWE Diva)
6. Emma Watson (Actor)
7. Amanda Seyfried (Actor)
8. Jennifer Lawrence (Actor) (Most images from 2014 leaks)
9. Kate Upton (Actor)
10. Abigail Spencer (Actor)
11. Alison Brie (Actor)
12. Ariana Grande (Actor)
13. Ashley Green (Actor)
14. Aubrey Plaza (Actor)
15, Avril Lavigne (Actor)
16. Becca Tobin (Actor/Singer/Dancer)
17. Brie Larson (Actor/Singer)
18. Christina Hendricks (Actor)
19. Dwayne Wade (Professional Basketball Player)
20. Emily Ratajkowski (Actor)
21. Gabrielle Union (Actor)
22. Hayden Panettiere (Model/Actor/Singer)
23. Hope Solo (US Soccer Goalkeeper)
24. Jennette McCurdy (Actor/Singer)
25. Jenny McCarthy (Actor)
26. Justin Verlander (US Professional Baseball Pitcher)
27. Kaley Cuoco (Actor)
28. Kat Dennings (Actor)
29. Kate Bosworth (Model/Actor)
30. Kim Kardashian (Reality Star/Actor)
31. Kirsten Dunst (Actor)
32. Krysten Ritter (Actor/Muscian)
33. Lea Michele
34. Leelee Sobieski
35. Mary-Kate Olsen
36. McKayla Maroney
37. Meagan Good
38. Rihanna
39. Scarlett Johansson
40. Teresa Palmer
41. Vanessa Hudgens
42. Victoria Justice
43. Yvonne Strahovski
44. Alyssa Arce (Model)
45. Rhona Mitra (Actor)
46. Iliza Shlesinger (US comedian)
47. Jillian Murray (Actor)
48. Kristanna Loken (Actor)
49. April Love Geary (Model)
50. Trieste Kelly Dunn (Actor)
51. Lili Simmons (Actor and model)
52. Danielle Moinet (Professional wrestler, known as Summer Rae)
53. Demi Lovato (Singer)
54. Holly Willoughby (Model and TV presenter)
55. Celeste Bonin (Former professional wrestler known as Kaitlyn)
56. Lauren Cohan (Walking Dead actor)
57. Lacey Banghard (Glamour model)
58. Jessica Nigri (US cosplayer)
59. Victoria AKA Lisa Marie Varon (WWE Diva)
60. Melina Perez (WWE Diva)