The celebrity nude photo leak, also called as Fappening 2.0, is not over. According to reports, more private and intimate photos of female celebrities will be leaked over the next few days.

Fappening 2.0 began after private and nude photos of actress Amanda Seyfried were stolen and leaked online in mid-March. After Seyfried, private photos of Emma Watson, Demi Lovato, WWE wrestler Paige, Holly Willoughby, Lauren Cohan, Danielle Moinet or Summer Rae and several other female celebrities were leaked. The latest list includes names of around 60 celebrities.

And according to reports, the scandal is not over, as in the next few days more private or nude images of celebrities will appear online. The Hacker News last week claimed that screenshot from the photo-sharing site 4chan thread hints that intimate photos of female celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Lawrence (possibly from 2014 leaks) and several others will be shared online.

This is the second time when private photos of the celebrities have been leaked online. The first incident was reported in 2014 that leaked images of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande among others. And almost three years later, the hackers are now targeting several other celebrities.

Here is a list of all the celebrities who became a victim of nude photo leak scandal, also called as Fappening 2.0 or Celebgate.