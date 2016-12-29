The Premier League is midway with Gameweek 19 set to kick-start on Friday with Hull City hosting Everton at the KC Stadium. But that is only the start of the GW 19 as Liverpool and Manchester City will be playing the all-important clash before the year ends.

Also read: Swansea City sack Bob Bradley

Fantasy Premier League users will hope to gather maximum points, and have all those players, who will help them climb higher in the global leagues. More importantly, they will want to stand on top of those classic leagues, and earn the bragging rights among their friends.

Here is a look at some players, who you should give a serious thoughts to and include in your squad.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Manchester United striker is looking a huge threat in offensive position for the Red Devils, and has been scoring goals consistently. With United playing Middlesbrough, the lanky striker, using his skills, should once again add to his Premier League goal scoring tally. Zlatan has scored eight goals in eight games, and this stat alone should be more than enough to include him in your squad. If that does not suffice, he has three assists in his last three games.

Sergio Aguero

The Argentinean is back after serving a four game suspension, and he will be raring to go after missing out in the PL action. The Manchester City striker is always a threat and with the Citizens playing against an inconsistent Liverpool defence, Aguero could fancy his chances to get into the scoresheet and mark his comeback in style.

Diego Costa

The Spaniard will also be making a comeback after serving his one game suspension, and the Chelsea star has been brilliant this season scoring goals. The same can be expected as Costa will lead the line against Stoke.

Chelsea defenders

The Blues have been mighty impressive under Antonio Conte, whose team has not let in a single goal in the last four matches. With Chelsea playing Stoke City, their run of clean sheet should improve and it is at this juncture having at least one defender from Chelsea in your FPL side makes good sense. You can take a call among these defenders -- Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.