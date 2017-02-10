Chelsea's impressive showings against Chelsea and Romelu Lukakau's four goals against Bournemouth were the major highlights in Gameweek 24. Hence those Fantasy Premier League users, who had Lukaku in their squad, did really well while those who had players from Liverpool might have been disappointed as Reds lost to Hull City.

The GW 25 is here upon us and here is a look at some key players, who could help you earn some good points and help you climb up the private and public leagues.

Alexis Sanchez

The Arsenal star has not scored in his last two matches, which is uncharacteristic of the midfielder. Sanchez will be eager to find his name in the scoresheet after their loss to Chelsea. He would want to come up with a statement against Hull City on Saturday. If Arsenal score against Hull, which they should, it is Sanchez, who you can bet all you money on.

Romelu Lukakau

The Belgian striker must be on cloud nine after his splendid four-goal performance. He is on top of his game, and with Everton playing against Middlesbrough, it could not be surprising if he continues his goal-scoring spree. Agreed, he may not score four goals once again, not even a hat-trick, but a goal is never far away for Lukaku, who does not need much invitation to score goals as he is a physical player with great heading skills to find the net as well.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian youngster has been highly impressive in his first few matches for Manchester City, scoring goals. Pep Guardiola benched Ken Aguero to start with Jesus in the last two matches and Jesus has scored three goals in his last two matches. No doubt, he will once again start for City against Nournemouth. Such stats, plus his confidence, should be enough for you to put him in your squad for GW 25.