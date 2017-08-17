The first game week of the Premier League was interesting and FPL managers with players such as Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku earned mega points. There is a serious need for FPL users to make some changes in their squad and more importantly, include those strikers, who are going to help earn massive points.

Also, one has to keep an eye on players, who are injured and might not be available for GW 2.

Let us start off with strikers, who are always on demand by the FPL managers. One does not need rocket scientists to explain why they are important as scoring goals will help earn four points and they can also provide an assist.

Lukaku is one player that every manager should have in their squad for GW 2 as they face a weak Swansea team, and with the Belgian in good form, you can even have him as the captain to double your points.

When one talks about in form players and goals, there is no way one can avoid Leicester City's forward Jamie Vardy. The forward scored a brace and has already hit the ground running. He will try to take advantage of the newly promoted side, Brighton, this weekend. If you do not have enough money in your bank to sign an expensive forward, look at options such as Roberto Firmino, Sam Vokes and Wayne Rooney, who will not burn a hole in your FPL bank account.

Though you might be tempted to sign Harry Kane, one of the best forwards in the leagues, he is not a great starter. He has never scored a Premier League goal in August, and this time they are playing Chelsea, but even if you still want to sign him, do so at your own peril.

There are some important things, which needs to be considered before finalising your team for second GW, more importantly, injured players that are unavailable for the second week. Let us only look at the big players in the Premier League, who might not play in GW 2.