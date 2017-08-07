The Premier League 2017-18 is set to kick off this Friday, with Arsenal set to face Leicester City in a thrilling clash. This also means that football fans across the world are busy picking the perfect squad in the Fantasy Premier League.

The FPL users have an array of players to choose from, but with only 100 million purse, it is not easy to choose mega stars only. Balance is the key to a good squad. A number of new players like Alvaro Morata, Alexandre Lacazette have come to England, giving users additional choices compared to last season.

Both the stars, being efficient goal-scorers, should be the first choice of many FPL users. But, not everyone will think on the same lines as some likes to play a waiting game and let the players adjust to the Premier League, and bag the forwards when they start to deliver.

Picking a FPL squad before the start of the season can be a bit tricky. One does not know the exact playing XI of the teams, and in order to start well, it is imperative for the players to have those players, who are sure to feature in Gameweek 1.

Keep an eye on the injured players list as you do not want to spend massive money on a player, who is already ruled out.

With the transfer window set to shut later this month, FPL users should also keep in mind about players, who could still move to other leagues (like Philippe Coutinho). One also needs to have a closer look at new buys, which shall take place by the end of the month. If the need arises, one should use their wildcard early.

Just to make things simple for FPL users, here is a list of players in different categories, which will help you form a decent side.

Players in demand* (Top buys) Romelu Lukaku (48.4% FPL users have already bought him) Dele Alli (37.2%) Harry Kane (35.8%) David De Gea (29.2%) Kevin De Bruyne (24.8%)

Bargain Buys Wayne Rooney - £7.5 Charlie Daniels - £5.0 Matt Richie - - £6.0 Christian Atsu - £5.0 Javier Hernandez - - £7.0