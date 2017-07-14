Selena Gomez released several teaser videos of her new song, titled Fetish, on various social media platforms and the fans are going gaga.

The short clips featured the 24-year-old American singer in 70-inspired style and highlighted her glossy lips. The videos were viewed by over 23 million Instagram users and garnered nearly a million likes.

"This song is my life now," wrote an admirer of the former Disney star. "It's so good I can't stop listening to the song. Gucci mane part fits perfectly in the song," commented another netizen.

Also read 7 celebrities that will give you major travel goals

FETISH, ft. @Laflare1017 out now. Link in bio. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

But there is something about the music video that made the Selenators really furious. Popular make up artist Hung Vanng shared a photo of the Bad Liar singer on his Instagram with freckles on her face.

#FETISH July 13th ❤️ A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

The fans of Gomez were not really impressed with the image and they started criticising the makeup artist. While some social media users claimed the freckles are fake, a few others stated it is a photoshopped picture.

The negative comments ranged from, "Selena doesn't have freckles?" "Fake freckles? Really Bruh?" "Since when does selena have freckles" to "ITS MAKE UP.FAKE FRECKLES"

Meanwhile, a song of The Weeknd's girlfriend from her upcoming album Stained was leaked online on Thursday, July 13. The single is apparently about the complicated relationship she had with the Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

"Stained is an unreleased song by Selena Gomez but it's leaked online on YouTube," wrote an Instagram user. Shortly, some of the music lovers started reviewing the song and they shared their opinions on various social networking platforms.

"O my god somebody leaked 'Stained' by Selena Gomez. Omg It's so good. It sounds so different from revival. She did not come to play ladies," wrote an admirer of Gomez on Twitter.