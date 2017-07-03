Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood, born in 1964, graduated from IIT Delhi, joined IPS in 1986 and started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mysore in 1989. He served as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur before getting posted to Bangalore City as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

In 1999, Sood proceeded to foreign deputation as Police Advisor to Government of Mauritius for three years. He got exposure to European and American Police during his stint in Mauritius.

In 2003, Sood took a sabbatical for pursuing Post Graduation in Public Policy and Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

He was posted as Commissioner of Police of Mysore city during 2004 to 2007. He focused on transforming haphazard and unregulated traffic situation in Mysore city through awareness campaigns, mechanical and engineering improvements and better enforcement. He was also instrumental in the arrest of Pakistan-origin terrorists during his stint in Mysore.

Soon took over as Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic, Bangalore in February 2008 and continued until September 2011. A strong supporter of technology driven traffic management, he is instrumental in establishing most advanced Traffic Management Centre at Bangalore city.