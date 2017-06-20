Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas is currently vacationing with wife Daniella Semaan in exotic locations like Ibiza, after a hard-fought season that gave the club the Premier League title.

As much as we feel that Fabregas really deserves time-off from football, we really hope the Spaniard was aware of the subtle digs he would receive from his friends...for wearing short shorts and feeling too attracted to Daniella.

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. The woman that made and still making all my dreams come true. I love you with all my heart. ❤️?? @daniellasemaan A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Fabregas and Daniella are enjoying a joint vacation in Ibiza with Lionel Messi and his girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as well as Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi.

Now, as everything goes on smooth and wild between the good friends and the WAGs, here comes a snap from Fabregas that steals all the light! This is it.

The big love ❤️ A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The background is serene, the setting is spectacular, the dresses of the couple look amazing, but we can't complain if your first glance fell elsewhere in the picture...somewhere down there!

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry, who is known for making cheeky jokes, had a million-dollar comment to make in the post, which was also liked by Messi.

The internet has just broken and we cannot stop giggling! Well, we do understand that feel, Cesc...