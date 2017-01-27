All the heavyweights progressed from the third round of the FA Cup and now it is onto round four action this weekend as the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City look to keep their hopes of winning a major trophy alive.

Manchester United enter EFL Cup final

Sixteen matches will be played over the weekend, starting with a Friday night match between Derby County and Leicester City.

Considering Leicester's struggles in the Premier League this season – it is hard to believe that a few months ago they were coasting to the title – Claudio Ranieri will hope the FA Cup acts as a welcome distraction.

Leicester were impressive in their third round win over fellow Premier League side Everton, and they will need to produce a similar performance, because they will be running into a dangerous Derby County outfit.

The Championship side, managed by Steve McLaren, knocked out Premier League team West Bromwich Albion in the previous round, so the giant-killing trend is already there for them to draw on.

Liverpool will be in action in the first game of Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp's team looking to get over the disappointment of their EFL Cup semifinal loss by staying alive in the FA Cup. Liverpool, who needed a replay to top League Two side Plymouth Argyle in round three, will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City will all be in action in the 3pm kickoffs.

Spurs will fancy their chances against the League Two side Wycombe Wanderers, with Mauricio Pochettino's men, who have been in brilliant form in the Premier League, also having the advantage of playing this fourth round tie at home.

Chelsea also have a home game, against Championship club Brentford. The Blues had little problems in beating Peterborough United in round three, and the manner in which they have been playing of late, Brentford will need a minor miracle to move into the fifth round.

Manchester City will hope to put their Premier League woes behind them when they face fellow EPL side Crystal Palace. With Palace struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table, Sam Allardyce might consider making a few changes to his team and that could allow City, who thumped West Ham in the last round, to take advantage.

The last game of Saturday is also an all-Premier League clash with Southampton hosting Arsenal. The Saints are on a high after advancing to the final of the League Cup at the expense of Liverpool and having knocked out the Gunners in that same competition earlier this season, Claude Puel's side will be confident of doing it again.

Arsene Wenger always values the FA Cup highly, so he will put out a strong squad, but after receiving a scare in the previous round, when they had to come from behind to beat Preston, the Arsenal manager will know his team will need to put up a much better performance.

Sunday will see four matches played, with Manchester United vs Wigan Athletic the last one. United only just confirmed their place in one cup final and Jose Mourinho will want to keep his team's title defence on track as well.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures and schedule:

Friday, January 27:

Derby County vs Leicester City at 7.55pm GMT, 2.55pm ET, 1.25am IST.

Saturday, January 28:

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET, 6pm IST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Chelsea vs Brentford at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Oxford United vs Newcastle United at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Lincoln City vs Brighton and Hove Albion at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Burnley vs Bristol City at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley at 3pm GMT, 10am ET, 8.30pm IST.

Southampton vs Arsenal at 5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET, 11pm IST.

Sunday, January 29:

Millwall vs Watford at 12pm GMT, 7am ET, 5.30pm IST.

Fulham vs Hull City at 12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET, 6pm IST.

Sutton United vs Leeds United at 2pm GMT, 9am ET, 7.30pm IST.

Manchester United vs Wigan Athletic 4pm GMT, 11am ET, 9.30pm IST.

TV listings: India: Sony ESPN. UK: BT Sport and BBC. Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. USA: Fox Sports. Canada: Sportsnet. Australia: ESPN.